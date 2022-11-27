Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Fans remember, pay tribute to the 'Dil Mein Ho Tum' singer | FPJ

Today's the birthday of the 'Disco King' from the Indian music industry, Bappi Lahiri. His works have been etched into the hearts of music lovers. On his birth anniversary, fans expressed their warm wishes to the immortal voice as they shared remembrance messages on social media.

Check some reactions

Today, we remember the Disco King #BappiLahiri, a voice that continues to make hearts dance!✨#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/sO7MlX9i7d — 🔥👑 ❤عادل قریشی❤👑🔥 (@AadilQureshi_) November 27, 2022

Born as Alokesh Lahiri on November 27, 1952, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, he was part of a family with a rich tradition in classical music. His father, Aparesh Lahiri was a famous Bengali singer and his mother, Banshori Lahiri, was a musician-singer who was well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. He was their only child.

At the mere age of three, Bappi Da started to play the table and went on to keep learning different instruments like saxophone and guitar.

After initially being trained by his parents, he received his first opportunity in a Bengali film, 'Daadu' (1972) at the age of 19. The first Hindi film for which he composed music was 'Nanha Shikari' (1973) and his first Hindi composition was 'Tu Hi Mera Chanda' sung by Mukesh.

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away earlier this year due to multiple health issues. He was 69. However, his voice is immortal and ever-echoing in the hearts of his fans and music lovers.