Bali Floods: Viral Video Shows 6-Foot Python Swimming Through Submerged Streets In Kuta and Legian

X

Days of intense rainfall have triggered severe flooding across Bali, submerging roads, homes, and popular tourist hubs. What locals describe as one of the heaviest spells of rain in recent years has caused rivers to overflow, turning busy streets into muddy waterways.

Low-lying neighbourhoods have been the worst affected, with water entering houses, guesthouses, and shops. In several areas, residents were forced to move to safer locations as floodwaters rose rapidly. Authorities warned that the ongoing monsoon surge has made conditions particularly dangerous this season.

Python spotted swimming through floodwaters

Amid the chaos, a startling video circulating on social media has added to the alarm. The clip captures a large brown python calmly gliding through murky floodwater along a submerged road. Parked scooters and buildings flank the street as the snake’s long body creates visible ripples on the surface.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The python, estimated to be at least six feet long, appears unfazed as bystanders shout warnings to stay alert. The footage was reportedly filmed in one of Bali’s flood-hit tourist areas.

The video’s caption referenced three consecutive days of torrential rain and described streets in places like Kuta and Legian as “knee-deep rivers,” noting the unexpected sight of massive pythons swimming through them.

Tourist hotspots among the hardest hit

Well-known destinations in Badung Regency, including Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, and Canggu, along with Denpasar, have witnessed widespread waterlogging. Knee-deep flooding has disrupted daily life, stalled traffic, and impacted local businesses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The tourism sector has also felt the strain. Flooded villas and guesthouses prompted some travellers to relocate, while others reconsidered or postponed their Bali trips. With Indonesia’s meteorological agency cautioning that heavy rain could continue into early April, concerns remain over further disruptions.

Bali experiences seasonal monsoon rains between November and March, often leading to flash floods in vulnerable areas. However, officials say this year’s rainfall has been stronger than usual, with repeated flooding reported since late last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Emergency teams continue to monitor river levels and assist affected communities. Travellers are being advised to stay updated on weather alerts and check local conditions before planning activities.