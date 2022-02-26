'Baal ke badle baal': Man sells cotton candy in exchange of hair in viral video

You never know what you might come across on the internet. From bizarre foods to mindboggling places, you never know what to expect. A bizzare video is doing the rounds on the internet of a street side cotton candy seller who accepts actual hair as payment.

The now-viral video was posted on YouTube by a channel called Foody Vishal. In the 4 minute short clip, a street side seller can be seen selling cotton candy which is popularly known as 'budhiya ke baal' to little kids in exchange for human hair. People deposit chunks of human hair in a bag hanging on a bike as a barter for cotton candy, using the concept 'baal ke badle baal'.

The hair in the exchange can be any sort of hair, whether it's hair that has naturally fallen from your head or hair that has been cut. The amount of candy given is directly proportional to the amount of hair donated. The vendor later sells all the hair he collects and uses the money he earns from the sale to support his cotton candy business. The vendor sells one kilogram of hair for INR 3000. The sold hair is then used to make a wig. The man has used this style of barter system to conduct his business for 4-5 years now.

Watch the bizarre video below:

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:36 PM IST