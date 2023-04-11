Audio Test to determine the age of your ears; watch to know more | screengrab- Twitter

Our body parts and sense of organs definitely are a blessing to us from God. We can't imagine our lives without these sense organs. To get to see the world, smell, hear sound and listen music, express whatever we want to; makes our life complete and beautiful.

Aging is a undeniable part of life. As we age, these sense organs start getting weak and we require to wear glasses for clear sight and hearing aids for proper hearing.

An video showing that you can take audio test to determine how old your ears are is going viral on the internet. The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “How old are your ears? Let’s test it."

WATCH:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Twitter users reacted to the video and started writing their ears' age based on the video in the comments section.

This video is not diagnostic or clinical and is just for fun purposes. If you are having any trouble with your auditory or hearing then you must consult a medical professional at the earliest and follow the instructions.

One should definitely though must take care that they avoid listening to loud music as it makes hearing difficult when the volume is less and may cause early deafness.