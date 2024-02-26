Attention Fashionista! Your Lipstick Can't Be As Old This One Found In Iran; Details Inside

Are you using a long-lasting lipstick that you purchased years ago? While you might be thinking that you are the only one using an old lipstick, here's something to leave you stunned. Before reading that we ask you fashionistas to keep away your cosmetics so that you don't drop or smudge them in amazement.

A recently published scientific report mentioned a 'lip-paint' dating back to the Bronze Age which happens to be approximately 3500–1800 BCE. It talked about Iranian cosmetics and the presence of red colouring minerals and waxy substances in them, throwing light on ancient foundations, eye shadows, and rouges made from lead carbonates. Tracing details about the cosmetic preparation and mineralogical elements, the research suggested that the oldest lipstick in the world could be the one from Iran.

The lipstick is said to be 3,600 years old and was reportedly unearthed by archaeologists in the Jiroft region of the Kerman province, Iran. This ancient cosmetic displayed similarities with modern lipstick tubes.

"Enhanced in false colours, red, micro-stratified fragmented sheets of hematite pinacoid forms; pseudo-octahedral crystals of braunite in yellow; fragmented (ground) quartz particles in pink. Rare cubic crystals of galena appear in green," read the scientific report while noting further that high content of pure hematite was the source of an intense red color.