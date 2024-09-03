Attention Beer Drinkers! Viral Study Suggests You Attract Mosquitoes, Netizens Can't Stop Reacting To This

Netizens react to viral study on beer drinking and mosquito connection | Canva/FPJ

Drinking beer can make you attract mosquitoes and get vulnerable to its bites, said a study that has caught the attention of people online. Netizens are now reacting to this viral study in the most hilarious way. When this finding surfaced on the internet, one of the users reacted to it and wrote, "Cool ! Cheers to all the drunk Mosquitoes." That wasn't all. The buzz rolled out more responses and comments on social media.

Instagram post, reactions and more

A cooking and food-related Instagram page named 'Cookist Wow' recently released a post informing its followers about a study related to beer drinking and its possible consequences, but not really what you are thinking of. The research wasn't the usual one stating how beer and alcohol consumption affects health. It rather focused on how beer enthusiasts become more vulnerable to get mosquito bites.

The study was posted online in August, which is celebrated as International Beer Month. As the post caught the attention of Instagrammers, they couldn't stop themselves from reacting to the claim. Most users took to the comments section to respond in a hilarious manner by using a bunch of laughter emojis.

Did netizens approve the study's claim?

Netizens seemed to be not really convinced with the study's claim that beer drinkers become attractive to mosquitoes. One of the users reacted by saying he has never tried beer or any form of alcohol but is still prone to mosquito bites. His comment read, "Never drink alcohol but mosquitoes love me so much." Another user, soon, hilariously wrote, "Mosquito attract my son n he is 4 years old … now I have 2 think from whr he is getting, lol."

However, a group of people were seen approving the results of the study. "Now I know why I've got mosquitoe bites," they commented while adding "Oops...thats why I was attacked by lot of them yesterday."