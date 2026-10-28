Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Viral Video Of Man Pretending To Be Paralysed Amid Child Marriage Crackdown, Says 'We Will NOT Stop' |

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a strong message against child marriage in the state, posting a video on social media highlighting the ongoing crackdown against the practice. The video, which has drawn attention online, comes amid the state government's continued efforts to arrest those allegedly involved in child marriage.

In the post, Sarma described the video as a “Visual representation of child marriage culprits acting innocent and then getting caught by @assampolice.” He reiterated that the government would continue its action against the practice until it is eradicated from Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Update On Child Marriage Crackdown

In his social media post, the Chief Minister said that 537 arrests had been made and 460 cases registered as part of the ongoing crackdown. He made it clear that the government intended to maintain its efforts against child marriage and take strict action against those responsible.

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“We will NOT stop until child marriage is eradicated from Assam,” Sarma wrote, underlining the government's determination to address the issue.

The crackdown has been a significant part of the Assam government's efforts to curb child marriage, a practice that can have serious consequences for children's education, health and overall well-being.

Viral Video Draws Attention Online

Sarma's post comes as videos shared by public figures and government authorities continue to generate conversations on social media. The Chief Minister also recently shared a viral clip showing a beggar who appeared to be pretending to be paralysed before suddenly running at full speed after being offered an injection for treatment.

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While the two videos involve different circumstances, both have attracted attention online for their unexpected visuals and the discussions they have sparked.

The latest post, however, puts the focus firmly on Assam's campaign against child marriage. By sharing the arrest figures alongside a strong public message, Sarma reiterated that the state government would not ease its efforts.