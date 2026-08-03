'Asked Me If He Can Smoke Inside My Home': Influencer Narrates 'Dangerous Incident' With Uber Parcel Executive In Bengaluru

Instagram/@anerithakkar_

Bengaluru: An Instagram influencer has narrated an incident that made her feel uncomfortable and unsafe with an Uber Parcel executive, who had come to her house "drunk" to collect a parcel.

In a video posted on Instagram, Aneri Thakkar, who boasts 349K followers, said she experienced what she described as a "dangerous incident". She shared that her friend, who had stayed back at her house, had forgotten her jacket and, to return it to her, she booked a service from Uber Parcel at around 9:30 pm.

Thakkar shared that when the delivery guy arrived, he first asked for a carry bag. After getting the bag, the man then said that his phone was low on charge and that the delivery location was far away, so he requested her to charge his device till the time he smoked and returned.

She agreed to it; however, the man then requested her to allow him into her house so that he could smoke on her balcony. She shared that she rejected him, saying that her friend was sleeping and that she couldn't let him in.

She further shared that his phone had 45% battery, which made her worried about what his real intentions could be. She promptly requested her building's security guard to come up when the delivery boy came up. She then shared that the man insisted on her mobile number despite her friend's and her number being registered on the app.

The influencer claims she suspected that he asked for the number as the customer's number on the app is encrypted and cannot be called except from the app. However, she shared that she ended up giving her number as she was scared. She also alleged that the man was drunk and that the alcohol could be smelled from two metres away.

Uber yet to respond

She urged Uber to look into the matter. However, she also said that she was still trying to give him the benefit of the doubt. Till the time of publishing this article, Uber has not publicly responded to the video. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. The reel has garnered more than 435K views in just a few hours of posting.