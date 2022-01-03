e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

As COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers begin today- parents, children express excitement on Twitter

Several netizens took to Twitter to share the photos of their children/ themselves receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and encourage others in the age group to do the same.
FPJ Web Desk
A health worker inoculates a youth with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive for people in the 15-18 age group, in Mumbai on January 3, 2022 | AFP

As COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years began from today across the country, parents and eligible teens expressed their delight and excitement on social media.

Several netizens took to Twitter to share the photos of their children/ themselves receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and encourage others in the age group to do the same.

Take a look:

However, some netizens also demanded that private schools should proactively urge their students to take the jab, while some also remembered the children who became orphaned due to the pandemic and demanded a policy for them.

On a lighter note..

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years was scheduled to begin from today, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
