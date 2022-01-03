As COVID-19 vaccination for teenagers begin today- parents, children express excitement on Twitter

As COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years began from today across the country, parents and eligible teens expressed their delight and excitement on social media.

Several netizens took to Twitter to share the photos of their children/ themselves receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and encourage others in the age group to do the same.

Take a look:

This is important. Just got our 17 year old and some of his friends vaccinated. Please do this. We need to push our way out of this pandemic. #vaccination #teenagevaccination pls vaccinate your 15-17 year olds and any adult who is still not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/yVD9SuHCEu — Dr. Purvi Chawla (Each 1; Vaccinate 1) (@purvi_chawla) January 2, 2022

Proud of my Government, Gujarat Govt #Covid #vaccination mega drive for age group 15 to 18 started in schools across #Gujarat today. thank you @narendramodi and @CMOGuj pic.twitter.com/A7QsrrY4lx — Rupa Teacher 🇮🇳 (@rupahasit) January 3, 2022

To our young generation, don't be afraid of #vaccination as you all are Tigers. Let's join our hands & support everyone for better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bqc7DIVhBY — Trikansh Sharma (@trikansh_sharma) January 3, 2022

However, some netizens also demanded that private schools should proactively urge their students to take the jab, while some also remembered the children who became orphaned due to the pandemic and demanded a policy for them.

While lakhs of #teens get vaccinated today let’s not forget that - Since the pandemic struck, over 30 million children have been orphaned; accounting to 4% of India’s youth population.



We don’t have a vaccination policy to secure them & it’s highly concerning.#vaccination — Dhruv Jatti (@dhruv_jatti) January 3, 2022

On a lighter note..

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years was scheduled to begin from today, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:54 AM IST