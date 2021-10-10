As a coal shortage crisis looms over India, here's what netizens think

Thermal plants across several states in India are facing a severe coal shortage, as coal stocks have come down. The Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the situation will normalise in the next three-four days.

In Punjab, power cuts have been imposed across the state, ranging from three to four hours daily, to tackle the shortage.

Yesterday, a Tata Power arm operating in Delhi had sent phone messages to its customers to use electricity judiciously between 2- 6pm on that day due to the ongoing shortage.

The Ministry of Power listed four reasons for the depletion of coal stocks

The unprecedented increase in demand for electricity due to the revival of the economy

Heavy rains in coal mine areas during September 2021 thereby adversely affecting the coal production as well as despatch of coal from mines

Increase in prices of imported coal to unprecedented high level leading to a substantial reduction in power generation from imported coal-based power plants leading to more dependence on domestic coal

Non-building of adequate coal stocks before the onset of Monsoon

However, Union Power Minister R K Singh refuted claims of power crisis looming large in the country and said that there is no need for panic as there is no power crisis, adding that there is enough coal reserve for power production in the country.

Here's how netizens have reacted to the coal shortage

Electricity to Our village :



We r getting 2-3 hours electricity under the visionary leadership of Modiji and Yogiji



New India is getting back in 1960s#CoalShortage#PowerCrisis pic.twitter.com/v4GCHKVPzC — Anshuman (@Anshuman84m2) October 9, 2021

#Boycott_SRK_Related_Brands

Everyone thinks about srk and his son...but no one knows about the COAL CRISIS...

Indian don't have coal to produce electricity.

A huge topic for the economic...and the Daily life. pic.twitter.com/YEAW2BwxOc — Shashank Singh (@BeingShashank26) October 10, 2021

As discoms start issuing statements on feared power supply disruption due to #CoalShortage, Indians under #ModiSarkar be like: pic.twitter.com/wY1fLorsh2 — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 9, 2021

You can buy MLA for the forming government in states and collapse the formed government which is elected priceless vote by the public,

Why you can't stock in coal?#PowerCrisis — Hasan e mustafa (@8eb05f952b704f5) October 10, 2021

Govt is doing #privatisation in each public sector and now govt is not even able to provide power. Just think when they will privatise farming sector, a widespread scarcity of food will occur then no govt will support us. #PowerCrisis #FarmerProtest #famine — H (@hhh_2838) October 10, 2021

The rich stay inside societies with 100% power backup, 24x7 generators facilities, they will be least bothered about #CoalShortage in India and #PowerCrisis, the poor and lower middle class will suffer the most. — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) October 10, 2021

There is coal shortage in #India, it failed to stockup coal before monsoon.

Tata Power sends warning message to customer of potential shortfall.

Now Govt initiate action against Tata power for being transparant.

Indian govt policy in a nutshell.#OpticsVsAction #CoalShortage — vijay (@iamvijayakumar) October 10, 2021

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:29 PM IST