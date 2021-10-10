e-Paper Get App

India reports 18,166 new COVID-19 cases, 23,624 recoveries and 214 deaths in last 24 hours
Viral

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:29 PM IST

As a coal shortage crisis looms over India, here's what netizens think

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Thermal plants across several states in India are facing a severe coal shortage, as coal stocks have come down. The Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said that the situation will normalise in the next three-four days.

In Punjab, power cuts have been imposed across the state, ranging from three to four hours daily, to tackle the shortage.

Yesterday, a Tata Power arm operating in Delhi had sent phone messages to its customers to use electricity judiciously between 2- 6pm on that day due to the ongoing shortage.

The Ministry of Power listed four reasons for the depletion of coal stocks

  • The unprecedented increase in demand for electricity due to the revival of the economy

  • Heavy rains in coal mine areas during September 2021 thereby adversely affecting the coal production as well as despatch of coal from mines

  • Increase in prices of imported coal to unprecedented high level leading to a substantial reduction in power generation from imported coal-based power plants leading to more dependence on domestic coal

  • Non-building of adequate coal stocks before the onset of Monsoon

However, Union Power Minister R K Singh refuted claims of power crisis looming large in the country and said that there is no need for panic as there is no power crisis, adding that there is enough coal reserve for power production in the country.

Here's how netizens have reacted to the coal shortage

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:29 PM IST
