'As A Boy...I Felt Disturbed': Chennai Train Passenger's Alleged 20-Minute Stare Leaves Young Man Disturbed - VIDEO

A video shared by a young man from Chennai has triggered widespread discussion on social media after he claimed a fellow passenger made him feel unsafe by continuously staring at him throughout a suburban train journey.

The incident, which reportedly took place on June 25 near Ambattur, has resonated with many users online, especially women, who said such experiences are an unfortunate part of their daily commute.

"I started recording because I felt disturbed"

According to the young man, the passenger maintained an unwavering stare for nearly 15 to 20 minutes, making him increasingly anxious. Although he initially chose to ignore the behaviour, he said the prolonged attention eventually left him feeling uncomfortable and unsafe.

“As a boy, I had to face a very uncomfortable situation where this man kept staring at me continuously for around 15–20 minutes without looking away," he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

The footage shows the passenger allegedly looking directly at him while making unusual facial expressions. The young man said that after recording the incident for some time, he decided to confront the individual.

“Why are you staring at me?" he recalled asking in an angry tone.

Instead of responding, the passenger allegedly stood up and walked into another compartment without saying a word.

Social media reacts with support and debate

The clip quickly gained traction online, prompting thousands of reactions and sparking conversations about safety in public spaces regardless of gender.

Many women commented that the experience mirrored what they regularly encounter while travelling on public transport.

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“This is how we girls face everyday," one user said.

“So sorry that happened, man; this is why we need better laws in this country. No one is safe till everyone is," quipped another person.

Someone else remarked, “This is what women face in India while travelling on a daily basis. Think as a man, you felt uncomfortable."

Another user responded with sarcasm to highlight victim-blaming attitudes, writing, “Dude, you’re a boy; you must wear your clothes properly. At least wear something that used to cover your whole body!!!! It wasn’t that uncle’s fault; it’s your fault you’re not wearing proper clothes."

Discussion extends to harassment faced by men

Several users also pointed out that harassment and inappropriate behaviour are not limited to women. They stressed that men and boys can also become victims of unwanted attention, inappropriate touching, and sexual harassment, particularly in crowded public transport, but such incidents often go unreported due to stigma.

“The fact that people don’t understand is that boys and men do get sexually assaulted and get badly touched in crowded trains by these kinds of people on a daily basis, and no one even speaks about it, and in this it’s not about gender, it’s about the mentality and some strict actions to stop these kinds of things from happening!" one comment read.