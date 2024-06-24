Artist Sketches Traffic Police On Roads Of Rajasthan, Gifts Him Sketch; Cop's Wholesome Reaction Will Melt Your Heart (VIDEO)

In a heartwarming gesture captured on camera, an artist named lavish Prajapati sketched a traffic police officer doing his duty on the roads of Rajasthan. Prajapati not only drew but also presented him with his sketch. The video posted by the artist online records the creation of the portrait followed by the cop's wholesome reaction to it.

Take a look at the video right here

The video opened by featuring the on-duty traffic cop stopping vehicles and checking them. It also captured how the artist was sketching the cop during his duty on the roads. The visuals showed how Prajapati created the portrait with minute details in his live sketching attempt. With his pen-pencil, he initially drew an outline of his subject which was followed by adding details to it.

Cop's reaction will melt your heart

Seconds later, when the artwork was ready, the artist approached the cop and presented him with the sketch. The cop's reaction was priceless as he left delighted by the artist's impressive deed.

This artist's act won acknowledgement by the police officer who was spotted managing traffic on the streets. He hugged Prajapati after happily looking at his sketch. They also exchanged a handshake with a gentle smile.

Video goes viral on Instagram

The video is now going viral on Instagram. Being shared only a couple days ago during this June, it has already won more than 10,000 likes on the platform. Reacting to the video, people praised the artist for his kind gesture towards the cop. "Good work bro," read comments.