Artist Intricately Sketches Female Bus Conductor In Kerala; Video Goes Viral

A video showing an artist intricately sketching a female bus conductor in Kerala is going viral on Instagram. The adorable clip shows artist Akash drawing the on-duty woman during his ride on the KSRTC bus. It captures both the artist's talent and the conductor's reaction to it.

Watch video

The video opened by showing secretly filming the bus conductor while being seated in the transport. Like any other passenger, he paid her for the travel ticket and then stated to sketch her. The video showed him picking a plain paper and filling it with detailed pencil strokes.

During his ride, Akash managed to complete his sketch. He then presented it to her before getting down from the bus. She was surprised by the artist's gesture and reacted with a pleasing smile. Her reaction was priceless.

Video goes viral

The video was posted online with the caption: "The true reward for an artist is the joy of creating from the heart." Netizens reacted to the video after it went viral on Instagram and attracted more than nine million views. More than eight lakh people liked the reel. Many users commented to praise the artist's act. "True Artist Duty Is To Bring a Smile At The Face Of Genuine People," they said while agreeing to Akash's thoughts. The internet addressed him as "The man with golden heart."