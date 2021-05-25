‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ trends after ‘Om Shanti Om’ actress uses ‘casteist slur’ in latest video

Days after “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” actor Munmun Dutta was booked for using a casteist slur in her latest YouTube video, “Om Shanti Om” actress Yuvika Chaudhary has now come under scanner for the same.
Twitter witnessed the trend “Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary” after a video of the actress vlogging and using the word “b****i” went viral on social media.”
The video shows her husband Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session while Yuvika taunts him suggesting this is why she isn’t dolled up too often.
Watch the video along with the reactions below.
Yuvika met Prince during "Bigg Boss 9", and after dating each other for a while, they got married in October 2018.
Yuvika has featured in films like "Om Shanti Om", "Naughty @ 40", "The Shaukeens" and "Veerey Ki Wedding". "Bigg Boss" and "Nach Baliye" apart, she has also featured in the television reality show "Box Cricket League 2".
Earlier this month, A hashtag demanding the arrest of television actress Munmun Dutta started trending on Twitter after she used what netizens said was a casteist slur in her latest YouTube video. Munmun, best known for her role of Babita in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", soon issued an apology.
However, her apology has not gone down well with many people including "Masaan" director Neeraj Ghaywan.
Earlier, in the video, Munmun was talking about make-up when she referred to a particular community. The comment created widespread furore and Munmun apologised saying she was "genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word".
Dutta has been booked under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The FIR was registered by a convener of National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights. The person also produced a compact disc with the video, which hurt the sentiments of the community.