‘Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary’ trends after ‘Om Shanti Om’ actress uses ‘casteist slur’ in latest video

Days after “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” actor Munmun Dutta was booked for using a casteist slur in her latest YouTube video, “Om Shanti Om” actress Yuvika Chaudhary has now come under scanner for the same.

Twitter witnessed the trend “Arrest Yuvika Chaudhary” after a video of the actress vlogging and using the word “b****i” went viral on social media.”

The video shows her husband Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session while Yuvika taunts him suggesting this is why she isn’t dolled up too often.

Watch the video along with the reactions below.