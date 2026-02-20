Archana Puran Singh & Family Surprise Creator' Father-In-Law On His Birthday; Viral Video Wins Hearts

When it comes to birthday surprises, this one might just set the bar sky-high. Entrepreneur and content creator Nikita Harisinghani recently shared a heart-melting video on Instagram that has left the internet smiling. The reason? She turned her father-in-law’s celebrity obsession into the ultimate birthday gift.

“He’s Not Materialistic…”

In her video, Nikita explained her dilemma. Her father-in-law’s birthday was around the corner, and she had no idea what to gift him.

“He’s not materialistic and only eats vegan food,” she said, admitting she was completely confused about what could make his day special.

That’s when she revealed a detail that changed everything, he is absolutely obsessed with the vlogs of actor-couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. Instead of settling for a predictable present, Nikita decided to think big.

Pulling some serious strings

With the help of her PR team, she managed to arrange for Archana and Parmeet to visit one of their business locations, all under the guise of work, on her father-in-law’s birthday.

The video shows him walking in, completely unaware, assuming it’s just another regular day. Moments later, he spots Archana and Parmeet standing there.

His reaction? Pure disbelief. He freezes, stares, and then breaks into the most heartwarming smile, visibly overwhelmed and totally taken aback. The clip captures him trying to process the surprise, making it all the more adorable.

Instagram

A family affair

The celebration didn’t stop there. Archana and Parmeet weren’t alone, they also brought along their sons, Ayushmann and Aryamann, making it a wholesome family moment.

The group cut a birthday cake, shared laughs, and indulged in light-hearted banter. The atmosphere was warm, intimate, and full of joy, the kind that doesn’t need extravagant decorations to feel special.

The video quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section with love.

“That’s such an amazing gesture! Your father-in-law’s reaction,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Awwww this is such a cute attempt at celebrating someone’s birthday.”

In a world full of over-the-top celebrations, this thoughtful surprise proves that sometimes, the best gifts aren’t things, they’re moments.