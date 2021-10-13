AppleEvent to unleash new MacBook Pro models soon; netizens can't keep calm

On October 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, Apple will have a special event with the tagline "Unleashed," which is most likely a hint at the forthcoming M1X MacBooks. The event will be broadcast live on Apple's website, on the company's YouTube channel, and on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV via the Apple TV application.

According to industry sources, shipments of LEDs and related components to Apple assembly partners for the MacBook Pro models are running on schedule.

Apple's use of mini-LED screens in its upcoming MacBook lines will spur investment from suppliers and push the entire industry to adopt the display technology. Next-generation Apple silicon CPUs, the removal of the Touch Bar, the return of the MagSafe magnetic power cord, and an overall new design with an HDMI port and SD card slot are expected in the revised 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models arriving this year.

The excitement of Apple users is quite real. Ever since the news of the Apple Event broke out, netizens have been flooding social media platforms, especially Twitter as they eagerly wait for the new launch.

Have a look at a few reactions, that includes hilarious memes as well.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is already "actively looking for second suppliers of key Mini LED components," and if its mini-LED notebooks receive positive feedback, other notebook makers and their suppliers will inevitably be pushed towards adoption of the technology.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ Apple hit with lawsuit for 'defective' M1 MacBook screens

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:02 PM IST