'Apne Passion Ko Maine Zinda Rakha Hai': 50-Year-Old Man’s Harley Davidson Bike Maintenance Video Is Sparking A Revolution Online

Instagram

A video of a 50-year-old man speaking about passion and responsibility toward personal belongings has taken social media by storm, sparking both admiration and debate online. The clip, shared on Instagram by Sanjeev Rathour, highlights how he continues to care for the bike and scooter he purchased with his own hard-earned money, even years after buying them.

Man’s message about passion goes viral

In the now-viral video, Rathour explains that turning 50 has not stopped him from staying dedicated to what he loves. Pointing toward his well-maintained eight-year-old motorcycle, he says that passion should not fade with age.

He also compares the way he maintains his vehicle with what he believes is a common habit among some younger riders, buying vehicles but not maintaining them properly.

Speaking in Hindi in the clip, he says that while he has crossed 50, he still keeps his passion alive and takes care of his belongings with pride. He adds that owning something is not enough; maintaining it reflects the owner’s attitude and dedication.

“Let vehicles stay vehicles”

The Instagram post carried a simple yet strong caption: “Gaari ko gaari lagne do. Kabari mat banao,” which roughly translates to, “Let a vehicle remain a vehicle; don’t turn it into scrap.”

His message resonated with many viewers who felt the video highlighted an important life lesson, valuing and maintaining what you own rather than constantly replacing it.

Internet reacts with mixed opinions

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms. It has accumulated more than 10.8 million views, over 8 lakh likes, and thousands of comments.

Many users praised Rathour’s dedication and passion. Several viewers wrote messages expressing respect for his attitude and discipline toward maintaining his vehicles.

At the same time, others had a lighter or more critical take on his remarks about younger generations. One user joked that he was “publicly exposing” them, while another argued that passion is not defined by age but by personal priorities.

Some commenters also pointed out that maintaining vehicles often depends on financial priorities, lifestyle, and individual habits rather than generational differences.

The video has sparked wider conversations online about the value of taking care of personal belongings. In India, where two-wheelers remain one of the most common modes of transport, proper maintenance is often linked to safety, longevity, and cost savings.