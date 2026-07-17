'Andar Se Rota Hu': Young College Security Guard's Emotional Story Of Unfulfilled Dream Gets Internet Emotional - VIDEO

A touching video shared on Instagram has captured the attention of thousands after a young college security guard opened up about the dream he once had of studying at the very institution where he is now employed.

The clip, posted by content creator Sahil with the caption, "Jis college me padhne ke liye aaye the, aaj vahi guard ki naukri kar rahe hai," has sparked an emotional conversation online about perseverance, financial struggles, and the pursuit of dreams.

"Kismat kahan se kahan le layi"

In the video, the security guard speaks candidly about how difficult it is to wear a security uniform inside the same college where he had once imagined himself attending classes as a student.

Watch viral video here

Reflecting on his journey, he said, "Abh apne aap ko guard ki line ke andar dekhte ho toh mujhe khud ko bada feel hota hai. Kayi baar jaise students milte hain toh unse main milta hu na, toh uss time kya bataun, andar se kai baar rota bhi hun ki yaar batao kismat kahan se kahan le aayi."

His words resonated with viewers, many of whom related to the emotional weight of seeing life take an unexpected direction.

Financial hardship changed his plans

The guard revealed that he had once visited the college to seek admission to a BTech programme. However, worsening financial circumstances at home forced him to put his education on hold before he could pursue his ambitions.

Sharing his experience, he said, "Ek time aisa bhi tha ki BTech ki admission ke liye aaya tha. Dheere dheere financially condition bahut kharab hone lag gayi thi. 3D animation ke liye try kar raha tha main apna BSc in 3D Animation and Game Designer. Magar nahi ho paaya. Aage sab kuch kar nahi sakte hain."

His story reflects a reality faced by many students who are compelled to abandon higher education because of financial challenges.

His passion for 3D design still lives on

Although he could not continue his studies, the guard has not completely let go of his passion for digital art and design.

He shared that he has extensive knowledge of professional 3D software, including 3D Studio Max, Cinema 4D, and ZBrush, tools widely used in animation, gaming, visual effects, and digital sculpting. According to him, his interest in 3D design remains strong despite the setbacks he has faced.

He also spoke about the encouragement he receives from students on campus.

"Mujhe kitne law ke students milke jaate hain ki paaji, aap aisa karo, continue karo, chahe jaise marzi karo. Kyunki mujhe 3D ki bahut knowledge thi pehle. Main professional software use karta tha. Bas vohi hai, shayad luck bhi nahi saath de raha tha."

Social media rallies behind him

The heartfelt conversation has drawn widespread support across social media platforms. Many viewers praised the guard for sharing his story honestly and urged him to continue chasing his dreams.

Comments poured in with words of encouragement. One user wrote, "Never give up." Another commented, "Ek din sab kuch hoyega." A third asked, "Is there any way we can help him?"

Others expressed similar sentiments, posting messages such as, "God bless him. Can we do something for him?", "Hope bro gets everything he wishes for," and "Good luck bro."