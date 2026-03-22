Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Spotted At Mumbai's Sea Link Enjoying Late Night Drive In ₹6 Crore Convertible Rolls-Royce - VIDEO

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A recent video featuring Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has taken social media by storm, capturing the couple enjoying a stylish late-night drive across Mumbai’s iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The viral clip, shared by an Instagram page, shows Anant Ambani behind the wheel of a luxurious white Rolls-Royce convertible, with Radhika Merchant seated beside him. The duo appears relaxed and cheerful, even acknowledging the camera at one point, adding a candid charm to the moment.

The video’s caption described the drive as a romantic outing, highlighting the couple’s effortless chemistry against the backdrop of Mumbai’s glittering skyline.

From childhood friends to life partners

Anant and Radhika’s journey together has been closely followed over the years. Both grew up in similar social circles, and their friendship gradually evolved into a relationship. Public curiosity around the duo first surged in 2018 after a picture of them in coordinated outfits went viral.

They made their relationship official in 2022 with a private roka ceremony, followed by a grand engagement in 2023. Radhika has since been a regular presence at Ambani family events.

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A wedding that captured global attention

The couple tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai in what became one of the most high-profile weddings of the year. Hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the celebrations were spread across multiple locations and featured elaborate pre-wedding functions.

Festivities began with a grand event in Jamnagar, followed by exclusive celebrations in Europe and London, before culminating in Mumbai. The guest list included global personalities like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, along with Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Social media can’t get enough

Even months after their wedding, Anant and Radhika continue to capture public attention with glimpses of their life together. Their latest Sea Link drive video reflects a softer, more personal side of the high-profile couple, one that resonates widely with fans online.

As the clip continues to circulate, it reinforces their image as one of India’s most talked-about young power couples, effortlessly blending luxury with relatability.