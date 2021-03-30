An old Twitter post of MobiKwik on the data leak irks its users

It is been reported that various sensitive details of nearly 3.5 million MobiKwik users are up for sale since March 29. The massive breach reportedly includes 36,099,759 files.
The data breach news gained momentum recently. However, there was a tweet by an independent researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia on March 4 about this. He tweeted then that around data of 11 crore Indian cardholders has been leaked from MobiKwik’s Server, according to a hacker.
This researcher went on to add that the hacker claims to have that data and the hacker got access to on January 20, 2021. The researcher added the hacker claims to have Mobikwik access for the last 30 days. But this faced resistance from the payment company.
On March 4, the Gurugam-based company took to the micro-blogging site calling out the messenger of the news as a media-crazed so-called security researcher who is trying to waste the time of the company.
Again on March 26, Rajaharia posted about this leak.
But on 29 March, the data breach became reality with many coming out and claiming that they could find their data on the dark web.
Many users have even questioned the organisation for saving the card details without the permission of users. But more than that, the attitude of the company towards the researcher seem to have grabbed the attention and irk of the users. Looks like after 26 days, MobiKwik will have to revisit one of its tweet.
