An old Twitter post of MobiKwik on the data leak irks its users

It is been reported that various sensitive details of nearly 3.5 million MobiKwik users are up for sale since March 29. The massive breach reportedly includes 36,099,759 files.



The data breach news gained momentum recently. However, there was a tweet by an independent researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia on March 4 about this. He tweeted then that around data of 11 crore Indian cardholders has been leaked from MobiKwik’s Server, according to a hacker.