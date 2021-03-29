Researchers claim 'largest KYC data leak in history' at MobiKwik; company says 'data is safe and secure'

Independent cybersecurity researchers have claimed that a database containing KYC details of nearly 3.5 million users of MobiKwik, a digital wallet and payments company, is up for sale on the Dark Web.

The information about the "breach" was first reported by TechNadu, which cited the work of an independent researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia. On February 26, Rajaharia had taken to Twitter and said, "Again!! 11 Crore Indian Cardholder's Cards Data Including personal details & KYC soft copy(PAN, Aadhar etc) allegedly leaked from a company's Server in India. 6 TB KYC Data and 350GB compressed mysql dump."

He alleged that the "breach" hasn't happened for the first time and urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to investigate the issue. "This happened 2nd time this year. Hacker claiming that he was having access in company's server since Jan 2021 to till today. They also posted some DB structures with sample. Hope someone will take responsablity for this breach. @RBI should investigate this issue," he added.