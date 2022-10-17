An Inspirational figure: On Anil Kumble's 52nd Birthday, wishes from fellow cricketers and IPL teams | Twitter

The former Indian cricket captain, coach, commentator and bowler who won India maximum Test matches, Anil Kumble turns 52 today. He played one day international and test cricket for India over 18 years.

Kumble bandaged his fractured jaw to deliver a stirring spell proved his fortitude in Antigua in 2002. The cricketer is widely regarded as one of the best leg spin bowlers in test cricket history, he took 619 wickets in Test cricket and is the fourth-highest wicket taker of all time as of 2022. The former right-arm spinner was a huge part in several victories for India.

In 1999 in Delhi the former cricketer took all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan. He became India's first spinner to take 300 Test wickets in Bangalore in December 2001 and he broke the 600-wicket barrier in January 2008. In 2010 he was elected president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and served a three-year term in that capacity.

Kumble was awarded the Padma Shri award in 2005. He is currently the Head Coach and the Director of Cricket Operations of Punjab Kings and earlier was associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bangalore city has renamed the ‘Oriental Circle’ which lies behind the M. Chinnaswamy stadium after the legendary bowler. He was considered aggressive on the field but a through gentleman as a person.

Let's see fellow cricketers' birthday wishes for the spinner on Twitter:

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa:

Happy birthday to one of my biggest inspirations and one of the greatest Indians to have represented our country. Hope you have a blessed and successful year Anil bhai!! 🤗🙏🏾lots of love always ❤ @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/ZunImgQUSf — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 17, 2022

Virender Sehwag:

Happy Birthday to a wonderful man and a man who backed me in my most difficult period @anilkumble1074



In image-

Anil Bhai to me everytime after I asked him to hit sixes to off-spinner to complete his century when he was in his 80’s and he got out trying to hit one :) pic.twitter.com/i1PftoWsDp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2022

Venkatesh Prasad:

Many more happy returns of the day to a true giant of the game and one of India's biggest match winner @anilkumble1074 . May grace be upon you. pic.twitter.com/g27amU2BjF — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 17, 2022

R P Singh:

Suresh Raina:

Wishing the legend of cricket @anilkumble1074 a very Happy Birthday. You have been an inspiration for all of us sir, may you be blessed with good health & happiness 🙌 pic.twitter.com/elWGvIDCMw — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 17, 2022

Vinay Kumar:

Happy birthday Anil Anna. May this special day bring you joy, happiness, and precious memories. Have a good one🎂 @anilkumble1074 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 17, 2022

Yuvraj Singh:

A deadly bowler, a great match winner and a fierce competitor - here’s wishing the legend jumbo a very Happy Birthday! Lots of love and good wishes always @anilkumble1074 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/pq9RZciNs0 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2022

Mandeep Singh:

Happy birthday ⁦@anilkumble1074⁩ sir! God bless you always 🤗 pic.twitter.com/PNITuprxz1 — Mandeep Singh (@mandeeps12) October 17, 2022

Mohammad Kaif:

Anil Bhai taught us to be aggressive without crossing the line of decency. He didn't need words to express his intent, one stare was enough. Best wishes, have a great day. ⁦@anilkumble1074⁩ #birthday pic.twitter.com/kyYUCwnAAL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 17, 2022

Ajit Agarkar:

Happy birthday Anil! Have a terrific day and a year ahead 🎂🎂 @anilkumble1074 — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) October 17, 2022

Munaf Patel:

Happy Birthday 🎂 @anilkumble1074

Wishing you long healthy life pic.twitter.com/FfA5ukBnDw — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) October 17, 2022

Harpreet Brar:

Happy Birthday To @anilkumble1074 Sir. Wish you a great year ahead. 🎂 — Harpreet Brar (@thisisbrar) October 17, 2022

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Many happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 🤗 Wishing you a blessed year ahead. Keep smiling always! pic.twitter.com/2pqbgBNTKQ — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 17, 2022

Mayank Agarwal:

Many happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 Sir 🎂



Wish you lots of laughter and health 😬 pic.twitter.com/V6jEWu94bK — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 17, 2022

Rahul Sharma:

Sunil Joshi:

Happy Birthday ⁦@anilkumble1074⁩, the legendary cricketer who has shown all of us how to be positive & aggressive to win matches across all continents, a thorough gentleman & yet so humble @ heart,have a great day & blessed year ahead Anil. 🙏

⁦@vijaylokapally⁩ pic.twitter.com/0XaetyBsSj — Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ (@SunilJoshi_Spin) October 17, 2022

IPL teams too wished the legendary cricketer.

Gujarat Titans:

To the perfect 10 of Indian spin attack, Happy Birthday! ⁰⁰🎂



May you always live life, Jumbo size! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/MxsWL3Tq44 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) October 17, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! 🎂



Sending JUMBO-sized birthday wishes and a lot of love to one of the greatest bowlers of the modern era, @anilkumble1074. 🙌🏻🥳#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/CpGRXECB50 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 17, 2022

Mumbai Indians:

👉 9️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ international wickets 👏🏻

👉 1️⃣0️⃣ wickets in an innings 💥

👉 1️⃣ Ultimate Fighter 💪



Wishing the legendary cricketer, 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐥 𝐊𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐞, a very happy birthday from #OneFamily 💙



Have a great one, Jumbo 🙌@anilkumble1074 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/wvXpuNozIk — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 17, 2022

And the BCCI.

4⃣0⃣3⃣ intl. matches 👍

9⃣5⃣6⃣ intl. wickets 🙌

3⃣4⃣4⃣4⃣ intl. runs 👌

Most wickets by an Indian in international cricket 🔝

Second bowler in Tests to scalp 10 wickets in an innings 💪



Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/v6c7GhRbZa — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022

"We wish the world's finest spinner, a very happy birthday!!"