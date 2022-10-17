'An inspirational figure': On Anil Kumble's 52nd birthday, wishes from fellow cricketers and IPL teams

The former Indian cricket captain, coach, commentator and bowler who won India maximum Test matches, Anil Kumble turns 52 today. He played one day international and test cricket for India over 18 years.
Kumble bandaged his fractured jaw to deliver a stirring spell proved his fortitude in Antigua in 2002. The cricketer is widely regarded as one of the best leg spin bowlers in test cricket history, he took 619 wickets in Test cricket and is the fourth-highest wicket taker of all time as of 2022. The former right-arm spinner was a huge part in several victories for India.
In 1999 in Delhi the former cricketer took all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan. He became India's first spinner to take 300 Test wickets in Bangalore in December 2001 and he broke the 600-wicket barrier in January 2008. In 2010 he was elected president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and served a three-year term in that capacity.
Kumble was awarded the Padma Shri award in 2005. He is currently the Head Coach and the Director of Cricket Operations of Punjab Kings and earlier was associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Bangalore city has renamed the ‘Oriental Circle’ which lies behind the M. Chinnaswamy stadium after the legendary bowler. He was considered aggressive on the field but a through gentleman as a person.
Let's see fellow cricketers' birthday wishes for the spinner on Twitter:
