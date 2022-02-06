Amruta Fadnavis' '3% divorce due to traffic' comment sparks meme fest on Twitter

It is no brilliant piece of insight that traffic congestion and noise can cause stress, fatigue, irritability, and rage in commuters. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has stretched the analogy further and said that traffic jams can play havoc with ‘family time’ and cause three per cent of the divorces in Mumbai.

Amruta made the comment after attending a function organized by a local BJP unit on Friday. She was asked by reporters about the condition of the roads in the city.

“....I am saying this as a common citizen because daily I see potholes and traffic jams. Do you know how many divorces are taking place because of it in Mumbai? Three per cent," she said.

Amruta, possibly in good faith, was merely suggesting that the stress caused by traffic jams may often be carried home, where the person who is stressed may misdirect their anger towards their spouse or children.

However, the netizens did not agree with Amruta prognosis and brutally trolled her for the remarks.

Take a look:

Bangaloreans who are stuck in traffic everyday right now 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Tmb7iLmCCs — That Nair Guy (@surajv369) February 5, 2022

From now, every "why no marriage yet?" will be responded to with a "traffic causes divorces and I live in Bangalore".



Thank you Amruta Fadnavis. — Prapthi (@prapthi_m) February 5, 2022

Not many have realized but Amruta Fadnavis had set the tone for BMC elections by bringing to fore a very sensitive issue that has plagued every Mumbaikar for decades now.



MVA- 0

BJP - 1



Moral - Never troll a self made women who works 9 to 5. 😈@AparBharat @MandarSawant184 — Veer Savarkar 🇮🇳 (@MeSavarkar) February 5, 2022

I think Amruta Fadnavis is fun. More of her please. That too regularly. — ? 0 ? 1 (@Subhash_ati9) February 5, 2022

Amruta Fadnavis - Traffic jam is the reason behind 3% of the divorce in Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis - https://t.co/VQEwCW0JDu pic.twitter.com/RW5sT4LJtz — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) February 5, 2022

Gentle reminder that Mrs Amruta Fadnavis is a lyricist, actress and a songwriter too, just check her youtube channel out 😂😂😂 https://t.co/eILySyN6ay — GrimReaper_72 (@72_grimreaper) February 5, 2022

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:18 AM IST