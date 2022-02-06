e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

Amruta Fadnavis' '3% divorce due to traffic' comment sparks meme fest on Twitter

Amruta made the comment after attending a function organized by a local BJP unit on Friday.
FPJ Web Desk
Amruta Fadnavis '3% divorce due to traffic' comment sparks meme fest on Twitter |

Amruta Fadnavis '3% divorce due to traffic' comment sparks meme fest on Twitter |

Advertisement

It is no brilliant piece of insight that traffic congestion and noise can cause stress, fatigue, irritability, and rage in commuters. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has stretched the analogy further and said that traffic jams can play havoc with ‘family time’ and cause three per cent of the divorces in Mumbai.

Amruta made the comment after attending a function organized by a local BJP unit on Friday. She was asked by reporters about the condition of the roads in the city.

“....I am saying this as a common citizen because daily I see potholes and traffic jams. Do you know how many divorces are taking place because of it in Mumbai? Three per cent," she said.

Amruta, possibly in good faith, was merely suggesting that the stress caused by traffic jams may often be carried home, where the person who is stressed may misdirect their anger towards their spouse or children.

However, the netizens did not agree with Amruta prognosis and brutally trolled her for the remarks.

Take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Best (il)logic of the day award': Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi mocks Amruta Fadnavis over '3%... 'Best (il)logic of the day award': Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi mocks Amruta Fadnavis over '3%...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:18 AM IST
Advertisement