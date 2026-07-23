Ambulance Staff Member Risks Life To Save 7-Month-Old Infant Amid Chamba Landslide - VIDEO

X/Nikhil Saini

An ambulance staff member in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has been hailed as a real-life hero after risking his own safety to carry a seven-month-old baby through a landslide-affected stretch of road during the ongoing monsoon season.

A video of the dramatic rescue has gone viral online, highlighting the difficult conditions faced by emergency responders in the state's hilly regions. The clip was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini and quickly drew admiration from thousands of viewers.

Viral video shows dangerous rescue operation

The footage captures a mountain road left severely damaged by a landslide, with large boulders, loose rocks, and thick mud covering the route. The unstable hillside above continued to pose a threat, with the possibility of additional rocks falling at any moment.

Despite the obvious danger, the ambulance staff member, wearing a bright orange-red jacket, carefully carried the bundled infant across the hazardous stretch. Holding the baby securely against his chest, he navigated the uneven terrain step by step, occasionally moving faster through the most vulnerable sections to minimise the time spent under the unstable slope.

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Locals and fellow emergency personnel remained nearby, monitoring the situation and offering assistance wherever possible as the responder focused entirely on getting the child to safety.

Social media applauds the brave ambulance worker

Sharing the video, Nikhil Saini praised the responder's courage, writing, "He deserves all the fame and applause. An ambulance staff member in Chamba carried a 7-month-old baby through a dangerous stretch of falling stones, putting his own life at risk, so the little one could make it to safety."

The heartfelt post resonated with social media users, many of whom described the ambulance worker as an unsung hero. Several praised his selfless commitment, noting that he was willing to risk his own life to protect a child he had never met.

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Others highlighted the dedication of frontline emergency workers who continue serving communities despite challenging and often life-threatening conditions.

Monsoon continues to disrupt himachal pradesh

The rescue comes at a time when Himachal Pradesh has been battling intense monsoon rains, which frequently trigger landslides, flash floods, and road closures across several districts, including Chamba. Mountain roads have become increasingly vulnerable during the rainy season, disrupting transportation and delaying access to medical care.

With many roads blocked or rendered unsafe for vehicles, ambulance teams and rescue personnel have often been forced to continue emergency operations on foot to ensure critically ill and injured patients receive timely medical attention.