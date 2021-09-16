'Always my skipper': Twitterati dismayed after Virat Kohli announces to step down as T20 captain

In a shocking development, Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup.

Taking to social media, Kohli said he feels the need to give himself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test matches and ODIs. "I have given everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," he added.



Twitter was quick to react to the development and many Kohli fans were sad with the skipper's decision. Fans were dejected but supported the batsman's decision.

Here's how Twitter reacted following the Indian cricket team captain'

