‘Almost Took His Pants Off’: Chinese Blogger’s Woman Disguise Experiment In Delhi Takes Shocking Turn - VIDEO

A Chinese blogger’s viral social experiment in Delhi has sparked debate after he dressed as a woman and walked through the city’s streets, claiming that the experience exposed him to repeated unwanted attention, harassment and pursuit by men.

Blogger begins social experiment

According to the video, the blogger deliberately chose to dress and present himself as a woman for the experiment. He appeared to actively interact with people and initially enticed some men into conversations before documenting their reactions. The blogger said he wanted to experience how much attention a woman might receive while walking alone on the streets of Delhi.

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The video shows him getting ready with makeup and women's clothing before travelling through crowded areas of the city. Several men are seen approaching him, striking up conversations and commenting on his appearance.

Interactions allegedly turn uncomfortable

As the experiment continued, however, the situation allegedly became increasingly uncomfortable. The blogger claimed that some men followed him for long periods, repeatedly asked him to accompany them and attempted to persuade him to go to their homes or hotels.

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In one particularly tense sequence, the blogger accepted a ride from two men. The situation reportedly escalated inside the vehicle, with the blogger later claiming that one of the men nearly removed his trousers. He eventually revealed his real voice and identity and repeatedly asked to be dropped off.

Questions over spontaneous attention

The video also contains several provocative interactions initiated or encouraged by the blogger himself, making it unclear how much of the attention was spontaneous and how much was influenced by the nature of the social experiment.

Towards the end, the blogger said that while he could simply change back into men's clothing after the experiment, women face concerns about unwanted attention and safety as part of their daily lives.

The video concludes with a warning asking viewers not to imitate the behaviour shown in the footage.