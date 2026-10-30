'Almost Became Flyaway Bride': Istanbul Woman Nearly Swept Away With Giant Balloons Due To Strong Winds At Wedding Photoshoot - WATCH |

A bride-to-be in Istanbul got more than she bargained for during her pre-wedding photoshoot when powerful winds nearly swept her off her feet, turning a picture-perfect moment into a frightening experience.

The woman was posing near the iconic Bosphorus Strait, holding a bouquet of oversized beige balloons as part of her photoshoot ensemble. However, the weather soon began interfering with the shoot as strong gusts made it increasingly difficult for her to maintain her balance.

Sudden Gust Of Wind Drags Bride Towards Seawall

What started as a routine photography session quickly turned dramatic when a sudden gust of wind caught the giant balloons. The force was so strong that the bride was pulled towards a nearby seawall and appeared to be on the verge of being lifted off the ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As she struggled to regain her footing, the photographer immediately stepped in and grabbed her, preventing her from being dragged further towards a nearby building.

According to reports, the incident was captured during the photoshoot and later attracted attention online. The bride thankfully escaped without any injuries.

Bride Manages To Complete Photoshoot After Scary Moment

Despite the unexpected scare, the woman was able to continue and complete her wedding photoshoot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident turned an otherwise glamorous photography session into an unforgettable experience. While oversized balloons can add a dramatic touch to wedding photographs, the episode also highlighted how unpredictable weather conditions can disrupt outdoor shoots.

What was supposed to be a dreamy pre-wedding photoshoot by the Bosphorus ended with the bride getting a rather unusual story to share on her wedding day.