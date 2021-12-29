Alexa suggests 10-year-old to try a lethal challenge, 'touch live plug with coin'

Gadgets can ease our lives or at times also land us up in trouble. Amazon Alexa took to suggest a 10-year-old girl to play with a live wall outlet, according to mother's tweet.

Kristin Livdahl, the mother of the girl, wrote,"OMFG My 10-year-old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she (Alexa) said."

A screenshot from what the Amazon’s voice assistant had to say was posted on social media. “...Plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs", read the shared image. This happened when the little girl asked the artificial intelligence tool for a challenge.

Take a look at the tweet, here:

Amazon didn't play a carefree attitude, it took notice of the tweet and responded in a tweet that read, "Hi there. We're sorry to hear this! Please reach out to us directly via the following link so that we can look into this further with you: https://amzn.to/3sGEtkT. We hope this helps. - Daragh”.

Amazon told the BBC in a statement that it had updated Alexa to prevent the assistant recommending such activity in the future. "Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers," said Amazon.

“The so-called “Outlet Challenge” dared easily-influenced teens to insert a coin into a wall outlet. It got to a point where the Massachusetts police sent out a warning after two teenagers, who faced arson charges, scorched outlets at their high school,” Gizmodo reported.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:13 PM IST