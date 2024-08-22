Alert CISF Officer Saves Passenger's Life With CPR At Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral

CPR At Delhi Airport | X

On Tuesday, a man named Arshid Ayoub waiting to board his flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi suddenly collapsed and allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest. The passenger received immediate attention from on-duty CISF officials at the premises, where one of them performed CPR on Arshid to save his life.

CISF performs CPR, saves life

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera at the airport and was shared on the social media handles of the CISF. Soon, news agency ANI forwarded the video online and reported details from the incident. ANI informed people that a quick CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was given to the passenger when he collapsed due to cardiac arrest. "The Central Industrial Security Force's quick reaction team played a crucial role in establishing Arshid's condition," they noted.

More details about the incident

According to the report, Ayoub, was waiting for to travel on a Srinagar-bound flight from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport on August 20 when he suddenly collapsed there. Following the immediate care provided by the CISF officials, the passenger was admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for further medical monitoring and care. It was noted that the man's health condition is stable.

Netizens emphasise on need to teach CPR to all

As the video circulated online, people reacted to praise the timely assistance provided by the CISF officers. People hailed the CPR technique and suggested it must be taught to everyone, especially at a younger age itself. "CPR should be taught in schools and colleges. Big thing when needed," wrote an X user in reply to the incident. Another added, "Good work. CPR should be teach in educational institutions and all young people who are working in office, factory or any department. Compulsory to govt employee."