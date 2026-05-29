'AI Lag Raha Hai...': Poet Kumar Vishwas’ Lookalike Spotted At Liquor Shop In UP, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

A viral Instagram reel showing a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to poet and orator Kumar Vishwas has left social media users amused, with many jokingly asking whether the man is 'asli ya duplicate.'

The video, shared by Instagram page @samachar_hunt, shows the lookalike standing casually inside a liquor shop while the camera zooms in on his face and surroundings.

What made the reel instantly viral was the man’s striking similarity to Kumar Vishwas from his wavy hairstyle and beard to his facial expressions and overall appearance.

Viral Reel Sparks Laughter Online

The video is set inside a typical Indian liquor store, with shelves lined with bottles visible in the background.

The man appears relaxed as he stands near the counter and briefly interacts with people around him while the camera captures him in a dramatic reel-style format.

The clip was accompanied by a humorous caption in Hindi suggesting that a “lookalike of renowned poet Kumar Vishwas” had been spotted at a liquor shop, leaving people wondering whether it was the real person or a duplicate.

The unexpected setting added to the humor, given Kumar Vishwas’ public image as a celebrated Hindi poet known for patriotic speeches and performances at kavi sammelans.

Netizens Flood Comment Section With Jokes

Soon after the reel surfaced online, the comment section turned into a meme fest, with users sharing hilarious reactions and jokes.

Some users joked:

A user said, “Kavita se bottle ka safar”

Another wrote, “Kumbh mein bichhda bhai lag raha hai”

Another joked, “AI generated lag raha hai”

Many user aslo said, “Tag Kumar Vishwas immediately!”

Others humorously suggested that the man looked like the poet’s long-lost twin or joked that he had taken a break from poetry for a “different kind of journey.”

Many users also debated whether the video had been digitally edited because of the strong resemblance.