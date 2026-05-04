'Virat Kohli Ka Multiverse': Fans Go Wild As Viral Video Shows RCB Star's Lookalikes In Stands Amid IPL 2026

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A light-hearted moment from the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 has taken social media by storm after a video of a family bearing an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli went viral. The clip, reportedly captured during a Royal Challengers Bengaluru match, shows multiple family members whose facial features and expressions left viewers doing double takes.

As the camera panned across the stands, fans quickly noticed the striking similarity. From sharp jawlines to intense expressions, several members of the family appeared eerily similar to Kohli, sparking immediate buzz online. Within hours, the video began circulating widely, drawing amused and astonished reactions in equal measure.

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Netizens didn’t waste time turning the moment into meme gold. Comments like “Kohli multiverse is real” and “RCB found their backup squad” flooded social media platforms. Some users jokingly referred to them as Kohli’s “long-lost relatives,” while others were simply stunned at how closely ordinary individuals could resemble one of cricket’s biggest icons.

The viral clip once again underlines how quickly relatable and humorous content spreads in the digital age, especially when it involves a figure as globally recognized as Kohli. Fans watching the match found an unexpected source of entertainment in the stands, proving that sometimes the spotlight shifts away from the pitch in the most unexpected ways.

As the video continues to rack up views and reactions, it adds to the growing list of lookalike moments that capture the internet’s imagination. In a tournament already packed with high-octane action, this off-field moment has given fans yet another reason to smile.