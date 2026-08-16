'AI Crying In Corner': Man Uses ChatGPT To Find Missing Clog In Pile Of 1,000 Shoes, Internet Reacts - VIDEO

Losing one shoe in a crowded pile can turn into a surprisingly difficult search. But one man found an unconventional shortcut after he reportedly used ChatGPT to locate a missing clog among more than 1,000 pairs of footwear.

A video shared on Instagram by user Shubhang Borkar shows a large collection of shoes and slippers scattered together. According to the post, the man had misplaced one of his clogs and decided to photograph the pile before asking ChatGPT to help identify where it was.

ChatGPT helps locate missing shoe

Rather than manually going through the huge pile, the man reportedly uploaded the image to ChatGPT and asked the AI tool to help spot his missing footwear.

The chatbot appeared to identify the area where the clog was located, allowing him to find it without searching through every pair himself.

The unusual AI experiment quickly attracted attention online. The video has crossed 2 million views, with viewers amused by the idea of using an artificial intelligence tool for such a simple everyday problem.

“I didn’t know we could use ChatGPT this way," one user commented.

Internet divided over the AI hack

The comments ranged from jokes about AI to people praising the practical use of the technology.

“AI is crying in the corner," one person wrote, poking fun at the chatbot being used for a task far removed from writing or coding.

However, some viewers saw the incident differently. They argued that using AI to quickly analyse a crowded image was simply a convenient way to save time.

“Modern problems require modern solutions," one commenter said.

People share their own AI experiences

The viral clip also encouraged users to share stories about using AI for everyday searches.

One woman recalled that her husband had once struggled to locate a particular book at a book sale. He reportedly photographed the shelves and used ChatGPT to help identify where the book could be found. According to her, the AI-assisted search helped him locate it.

Such examples show how people are increasingly experimenting with AI-powered image recognition for tasks that go beyond traditional uses such as writing, research and coding.