Is This Zendaya? Viral Lookalike Video Stuns Netizens, Fuels 'Celebrity Replacement' Theory; Here's The Truth

A video featuring a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Zendaya has gone viral on social media, with some users using the footage to push an unfounded theory that celebrities are secretly being replaced.

However, the clip has a far simpler explanation. The woman is a Zendaya lookalike who appeared as part of a French YouTube series featuring celebrity doubles.

What did Matt Wallace claim?

The clip was shared on X by Golfer Matt Wallace, who acknowledged that the woman was not Zendaya but presented it as evidence for a broader celebrity replacement theory.

“This is not Zendaya! They switch out celebrities all the time and most people don't even notice,” he wrote.

The video itself, however, provides context that contradicts the suggestion that the woman was secretly posing as Zendaya. She was appearing specifically as a celebrity lookalike.

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Viral video shows Zendaya lookalike

The woman in the footage can be seen with curly hair, a black top and a vintage-style microphone, standing against red curtains. Her facial features and hairstyle closely resemble Zendaya, making the clip appear convincing at first glance.

The footage is from French YouTuber Amixem's “On juge 50 sosies” series, a format in which people who resemble famous personalities are brought together and ranked according to their likeness.

The first episode of the series was released on March 24, 2024, while the second instalment followed on July 7, 2024. The concept later expanded into related editions featuring imitators and other performers.

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Social media users point out the real context

Several users pushed back against the claim, with some comparing celebrity replacement theories to older conspiracy theories involving famous stars.

A French user identified the footage as being from Amixem's show and clarified, “Là c’est le sosie de Zendaya.”

The original series is explicitly built around celebrity doubles. Its episodes feature participants attempting to recreate the appearance of well-known personalities, who are then assessed and placed in a ranking.

Is the woman Zendaya?

No. The woman in the viral clip is a Zendaya lookalike, not Zendaya herself.

There is also another internet personality, Whitney Brown, known online as Ciggybae, who has frequently been compared to Zendaya. Brown's resemblance became particularly popular on TikTok, with viewers drawing comparisons between her appearance and Zendaya's character Rue from “Euphoria”.

However, Brown is not the woman featured in the French YouTube footage.

No evidence of celebrity replacement

The viral clip does not provide evidence that Zendaya has been replaced or secretly switched with another person. Instead, the footage comes from a show whose entire premise is to feature people who look like celebrities.

Amixem's “On juge 50 sosies” series has also continued beyond its first two episodes, with later instalments featuring celebrity lookalikes and related formats.

Therefore, while the woman's resemblance to Zendaya may be striking, the viral footage is best understood as a clip of a celebrity lookalike participating in a French entertainment show—not evidence of a celebrity replacement conspiracy.