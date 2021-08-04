'Ageless, ahead of his time...': Netizens recall Kishore Da's melodious tunes on his 92nd birth anniversary

August 4, 2021, marks the birth anniversary of one of the greatest singers India has ever witnessed- Kishore Kumar. Legendary playback singer, actor and director Kumar's legacy continues with his work in form of his soulful songs and films.

Born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Kumar's Bollywood career spanned for nearly four decades. He acted in films like 'Andolan', 'Naukari' and 'Musafir'.

He also produced and helmed some films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, such as 'Badhti Ka Naam Daadhi', 'Zindagi' and 'Door Wadiyon Mein Kahin'.

However, Kumar’s real interest was in playback singing. SD Burman tapped Kishore for his inner talent as a playback singer. It was Burman who persuaded Kishore to develop his own style.

The legendary singer was considered a genius of his era and had won numerous accolades throughout his life. He sang for Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and more.

Kumar's songs are still fresh in Indian hearts. His songs are filled with the charm and nostalgia of good old days.

On the legend's birth anniversary, people across India are sharing their love for Kumar's songs on social media.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.