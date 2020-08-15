After TV channel, now Pakistani website hacked; miscreants write 'Mandir Karachi or Lahore me bhi banayenge'

As India celebrated 74th Independence Day, Indian hackers allegedly hacked the website of Pakistan's Fatima Jinnah Mahila University.

It was allegedly hacked by 'Indian Cyber Troops' and messages of Indian Independence Day could be seen.

Apparently, the incident took place on the day Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day, August 14.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared the video of the same on Twitter. The video was a screen recording of the university's website.

The video shows a picture of the tricolour and Independence Day message. The next message showed a picture of Lord Ram and message popped up that read "Ram Lalla Hum Aayenge Mandir Karachi or Lahore me bhi banayenge"

The following message read, "Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day, never forgetting their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!"

The video showed that the website was hacked by 'Indian Cyber Troops.'

Check out the video here: