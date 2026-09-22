After Jamui Assualt, Video Of Odisha Couple Being Harassed By Group On Road To Kapilash Surfaces, Police Begin Probe

A disturbing video purportedly showing a young couple being assaulted and harassed by a group of people in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district has surfaced online, sparking concern over the safety of tourists visiting the area. The incident reportedly occurred on a road leading to Kapilash, a popular tourist destination in the district.

The footage has emerged days after a separate incident in Bihar’s Jamui, where a minor boy and girl were allegedly assaulted and harassed, leading to public outrage and police action.

Couple stopped while travelling to Kapilash

According to reports, the couple was travelling on a motorcycle towards Kapilash when they were stopped by a group of people. Videos circulating on social media show several individuals surrounding the couple on the road.

In the footage, the young man appears to be physically assaulted by some members of the group. The woman is also seen being subjected to inappropriate behaviour by some of the men present at the spot.

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The woman can reportedly be heard repeatedly pleading with the group to leave them alone and allow them to go. However, the alleged assault and harassment appear to continue in the video.

The circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear. It has not been established why the couple was stopped, whether they knew any of the people involved, or if an argument or disagreement had taken place before the recording began.

Odisha police identify some suspects

Pratap Dalei, the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Gondia block, told NDTV that police have identified some of the people allegedly involved in the incident.

Dalei said that strict action would be taken after the investigation establishes the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police investigation is expected to establish what happened before the video was recorded and identify all those involved.

Incident comes after Bihar couple harassment case

The Odisha case comes shortly after a disturbing incident in Bihar’s Jamui involving a minor boy and girl. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of September 19 and subsequently triggered widespread outrage after footage of the alleged harassment surfaced.

Police arrested three people on Monday in connection with the Bihar case and launched efforts to trace others allegedly involved.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Bishwajeet Dayal said a Special Investigation Team headed by a woman police officer was conducting raids to identify and arrest the remaining accused.