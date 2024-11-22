After Jalebi, Korean Girl Tries Gulab Jamun In Viral Video; Check Out Her Reaction To The Much-Loved Dessert

Korean girl eats Gulab Jamun in viral video | Instagram:Kelly Korea

Korean girl named Kelly recently went viral for walking on the streets of India and trying our local cuisine from roadside vendors. She initially took the internet by storm for taking a bite of Vada Pav, followed by enjoying Jalebi and falling in love with the sweet item. In her recent video, she is seen trying a bowl of Gulab Jamun, one of the much-loved Indian dessert.

Kelly, who is currently residing in Pune, Maharashtra, uploaded the video of tasting a Gulab Jamun on her Instagram page. She captioned the post to read, "I really like Gulab Jamun".

The video opened to show the Korean girl holding a bowl of the Indian mitthai and giving it a bite.

Watch video

Kelly's reaction to Gulab Jamun

The candid reaction of Kelly was to wonder why the dish was so big, followed by being unsure how to actually eat it. She was then told by someone around her that she could cut the Gulab Jamun into halves if not consuming the dish as a whole.

Did she like the Indian dessert?

"Why is it so big? So big!", she said. Soon, the video showed her slicing the dessert carefully into two parts.

"Wow", she said while describing it to be very soft.

As she took the first bite of the Gulab Jamun, she was impressed with it. We heard her saying, "Whoa! I really like it".

Video goes viral

This video of the Korean girl trying the Indian dessert is going viral on the social media platform. Being shared on Thursday, it has already received hundreds of comments, 30,000 likes and more than eight lakh views.