After being accused of 'peddling fake news', NDTV issues clarification about 'attack' on Gandhidham's Tanishq store

On Monday, a leading news channel was accused of 'peddling fake news', for reporting that a showroom of jewellery brand Tanishq, in Gujarat's Kutch, was 'attacked'. After being heavily criticized by netizens, it issued a clarification on its official Twitter handle

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district allegedly put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn. The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial.

"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read.

After photos of the apology note went viral on social media, a news report by NDTV asserted that the store had put out an apology after it had been attacked by a mob. However, the showroom manager and local police rubbished media reports that the showroom was attacked by some people angry with the Tanishq advertisement.

"No such attack has taken place," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, Mayur Patil.

It (the note) was pasted on the showroom's door on October 12, and has since been removed, police said.