Swara Bhasker issues clarification about 'attack' on Tanishq store in Gandhidham

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn.

The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial.

"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read.

After photos of the apology note went viral on social media, a news report by NDTV asserted that the store had put out an apology after it had been attacked by a mob.

Reacting to the news, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who had earlier slammed the jewellery brand for 'lack of spine', shared her older tweet and wrote: "Eating my words since news of attack on @TanishqJewelry store in Gandhidham, Gujarat... क्या bull***t लोग हैं हम! #ashamed"