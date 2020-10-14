Swara Bhasker issues clarification about 'attack' on Tanishq store in Gandhidham

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn.
The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial.
"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read.
After photos of the apology note went viral on social media, a news report by NDTV asserted that the store had put out an apology after it had been attacked by a mob.
Reacting to the news, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who had earlier slammed the jewellery brand for 'lack of spine', shared her older tweet and wrote: "Eating my words since news of attack on @TanishqJewelry store in Gandhidham, Gujarat... क्या bull***t लोग हैं हम! #ashamed"
However, the showroom manager and local police rubbished media reports that the showroom was attacked by some people angry with the Tanishq advertisement.
"No such attack has taken place," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, Mayur Patil.
After the rumours were debunked, Swara tweeted, "So no attack?!? Pls clarify @ndtv!!!! Deleting my earlier tweet re. Attack.. because threats are definite better Nerd faceNerd faceFolded handsFolded hands #TanishqEkatvam #tanishq"
A user then called out the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress for 'over reacting' and seeked an apology. The tweet read: "Dear @ReallySwara, stop your overacting, watch this video and apologise. Also, tell your friends at NDTV to apologise and stop spreading fake news."
To which, Swara replied, "Hey Madhav! I’ve put out a clarification.. definitely threatening calls are way better than actual attacks अब तो आदत सी है हमको ऐसे जीने में.. thanks for the prompt action @GujaratPolice"
The TV commercial featured a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.
The ad had triggered a furious backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting 'love jihad', prompting the company on Tuesday to withdraw the film citing hurt sentiments and the well-being of its staff.
