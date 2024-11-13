Advocate Reveals Her Junior Sent WhatsApp Text To Inform About Coming Late To Office After Working Extra Last Night; Post Goes Viral

THIS message by junior makes advocate say 'I can't believe this...' | X/Adv. Ayushi Doshi

An advocate named Ayushi Doshi recently posted on X about one of her junior employee messaging about coming late to work the next day after spending extra hours on the task a night before. Wanting to compensate for the extra time he dedicated, he mentioned to Doshi that he would turn up at the office a little late than his usual work timings. The junior did so via a WhatsApp message, where he wrote, "I will be coming tomorrow at 11.30 AM because I am leaving office at 8.30 PM". The text was shared when the employee had finished his assignments for the day, after taking more than the assigned time to work on it.

I can’t believe my junior sent me this. Today’s kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he’s going to show up late to the office to "make up" for it. What a move!🫡🫡 i am speechless mahn. pic.twitter.com/iNf629DLwq — Adv. Ayushi Doshi (@AyushiiDoshiii) November 12, 2024

Doshi narrated the incident and told X users about how the young generation is looking forward to "make up" for the extra time put in at workplace. She wrote, "I can’t believe my junior sent me this. Today’s kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he’s going to show up late to the office to "make up" for it. What a move!".

Her post soon went viral on the social media platform and attracted a wide range of reactions.

Most people found nothing wrong with the junior's attitude towards work and wanting to make up for the extra hours he put in a night before. "They are setting certain things right", one said. Another wrote on a similar tone: "What's wrong with that!".

However, looking at a series of comments that justified and were okay with the junior's working nature, Doshi made another post to address the scenario.

She clarified claiming that what kept him working for longer hours was not the task in itself but his efforts and focus which were lacking. She suggested the task to be worth about 1.5 hours of an employee's time which the junior couldn't keep up to.

"To everyone commenting, let me clarify the situation. He was given a 3 deadline to complete a task that usually requires at least one full day of work. His working hours were from 10 AM to 7 PM, but if he wasn't able to finish within that time frame, he had to put in an barely 1.5 hours to complete the task", she wrote.

With due respects , deadlines comes at cost so as his right to come at compensatory time . If he has to stretch , a flexibility to extend entry time must be considered .

I think practical life must be cool beyond deadline . — Phalgun Iyengar (@PhalgunGundu) November 12, 2024

Yeah asking for compensation is good and healthy practice. You can’t expect people to work overtime without extra pay or some compensatory leave. They are actual human beings not slaves. — Tanya (@ThatBaaghiAurat) November 12, 2024

The advocate further pointed out saying, "The issue is that he’s losing valuable time by being on his phone instead of staying focused on the work. When there’s a deadline to meet, sometimes a bit of extra time is necessary to get everything done".