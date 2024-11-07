'Will Be On Leave, Bye': Gen Z Employee's Casual Email About Day Off From Work Goes Viral; Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

Gen Z employee's leave email goes viral | X/Siddharth Shah

A boss shared a post on letting how one of his Gen Z employees applied for a leave without putting down any reason. Rather even applying and requesting for a day off from work, the person emailed to their boss that they won't be working on November 8. Without a formal writing pattern, the email started with a "Hi," and read further, "I will be on leave on 8th Nov 2024. Bye". That's all, simple and done.

how my gen z team gets its leaves approved pic.twitter.com/RzmsSZs3ol — Siddharth Shah (@siddharthshahx) November 5, 2024

The subject of the email was short and clear, and it read "Leave on 8th Nov". Drawing the attention of Siddharth Shah, the boss, the employee communicated to him about being on leave for a day, with no reasons said or asked.

It was learned that Shah was okay with the "casual" way of dropping a leave letter to their boss. "I don't ask (for the reason) as a manager," he wrote, while adding on a lighthearted note that he's still interested to know why for mere gossip purposes.

I don't ask as a manager. I ask because I love to gossip — Siddharth Shah (@siddharthshahx) November 5, 2024

As people took note of Shah's post about this Gen Z employee's leave email, they reacted to it and suggested such conversations between subordinates and seniors must be normalised.

"Normalise this. People shouldn’t have to give reasons if they want to take an off. It’s their right," a person, then, posted. "Honestly i get annoyed at times wit their (Gen Z) responses," commented another.

My genZs arent genZing enough apparently — Siddharth Shah (@siddharthshahx) November 6, 2024

Nah they're cool — Siddharth Shah (@siddharthshahx) November 5, 2024

we work in a cool office — Siddharth Shah (@siddharthshahx) November 5, 2024

No. I spent half the day trying to blackmail them saying do this or I won't approve 😂 — Siddharth Shah (@siddharthshahx) November 5, 2024

Most people found no harm in simple and casual texts being dropped to their managers, be it a leave message or even a resignation copy. However, some stuck to old codes and mentioned about not welcoming such informal letters from their employees. So, yes, the post attracted mixed reactions as it open a topic for discussion.

"It's actually a good culture that people can ask for leave without lies or pretence of sickness. But this employee can learn a lesson or two in basic courtesy," one wrote. Replying to this user, the boss said that his team was quite efficient and didn't demand for leaves on major days.

Meme reactions to the post

Toh kya pura novel likhe? https://t.co/l2Wppz0OK2 — Whitefield Gooner (@helmetvr2) November 5, 2024

POV: bosses refused the leave application of a gen Z employee in 2030 https://t.co/T3Vb5pC8fB pic.twitter.com/H8q5rF5jZg — Sōma (@HeWhoEnjoys008) November 6, 2024

Millennials: announcing my resignation due to personal reasons, will dedicate 30 days as notice period for smoother transition.



Le Genz: https://t.co/FQ2R6suoma pic.twitter.com/JXNlBPZqg8 — Sarabpreet (@Saarabpreet) November 7, 2024

While it sparked a healthy discussion at first, it didn't skip attracting memes and hilarious messages. Several netizens were seen reacting to viral post by Shah with some of the classic memes.