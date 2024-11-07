 'Will Be On Leave, Bye': Gen Z Employee's Casual Email About Day Off From Work Goes Viral; Netizens React With Hilarious Memes
'Will Be On Leave, Bye': Gen Z Employee's Casual Email About Day Off From Work Goes Viral; Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

The subject of the email was short and clear, and it read "Leave on 8th Nov". Drawing the attention of Siddharth Shah, the boss, the employee communicated to him about being on leave for a day, with no reasons said or asked. It was learned that Shah was okay with the "casual" way of dropping a leave letter to their boss.

Gen Z employee's leave email goes viral | X/Siddharth Shah

A boss shared a post on letting how one of his Gen Z employees applied for a leave without putting down any reason. Rather even applying and requesting for a day off from work, the person emailed to their boss that they won't be working on November 8. Without a formal writing pattern, the email started with a "Hi," and read further, "I will be on leave on 8th Nov 2024. Bye". That's all, simple and done.

The subject of the email was short and clear, and it read "Leave on 8th Nov".

It was learned that Shah was okay with the "casual" way of dropping a leave letter to their boss. "I don't ask (for the reason) as a manager," he wrote, while adding on a lighthearted note that he's still interested to know why for mere gossip purposes.

As people took note of Shah's post about this Gen Z employee's leave email, they reacted to it and suggested such conversations between subordinates and seniors must be normalised.

"Normalise this. People shouldn’t have to give reasons if they want to take an off. It’s their right," a person, then, posted. "Honestly i get annoyed at times wit their (Gen Z) responses," commented another.

Most people found no harm in simple and casual texts being dropped to their managers, be it a leave message or even a resignation copy. However, some stuck to old codes and mentioned about not welcoming such informal letters from their employees. So, yes, the post attracted mixed reactions as it open a topic for discussion.

"It's actually a good culture that people can ask for leave without lies or pretence of sickness. But this employee can learn a lesson or two in basic courtesy," one wrote. Replying to this user, the boss said that his team was quite efficient and didn't demand for leaves on major days.

Meme reactions to the post

While it sparked a healthy discussion at first, it didn't skip attracting memes and hilarious messages. Several netizens were seen reacting to viral post by Shah with some of the classic memes.

