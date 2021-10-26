Actress Raveena Tandon turns 47: Fans flood Twitter with warm birthday wishes

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon celebrates her 47th birthday today. Since her debut film, 'Patthar Ke Phool,' in 1991, opposite star Salman Khan, actress Raveena Tandon has captured many hearts.

Raveena garnered a lot of attention with her first film, which became a great smash. Raveena Tandon was born in Mumbai on October 26, 1974. She is filmmaker Ravi Tandon's daughter and was one of the most popular actors of the 1990s. Raveena has starred in a number of blockbusters over the years.

Her gorgeous appearance and superb acting skills drew a lot of attention. Raveena has also won a National Film Award for her outstanding performance in the film 'Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence.'

As we celebrate the actress's 47th birthday today, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to share adorable birthday messages.

Tandon starred in five blockbuster films in 1994, including the musical action dramas Dilwale and Mohra, which were both box office hits.

She was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the box office smash Laadla.

Andaz Apna Apna, a cult comedy, was her other famous film of the year.

Tandon was established as a leading actress in Hindi film as a result of these achievements.

Tandon got engaged to her regular co-star Akshay Kumar at this time and ceased signing films in advance of their wedding, rejecting several large films and parts that went on to become popular.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 01:10 PM IST