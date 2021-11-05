Actress Athiya Shetty turns 28: Fans flood Twitter with adorable messages to celebrate her birthday

Indian actress Athiya Shetty turns 28 today. She is also actor Sunil Shetty's daughter.

Shetty made her acting debut in the 2015 romantic action film Hero, directed by Nikhil Advani and based on co-producer Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster of the same name. She was nominated for a Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.

The film, which was produced by Salman Khan and co-written by Advani and Umesh Bist, grossed a total of 34.82 crore.

She played Radha Mathur, a Mumbai-based aspiring dancer who falls in love with her abductor Sooraj (Sooraj Pancholi), a gangster attempting to blackmail her father, IG Shrikant Mathur.

After a two-year break, Shetty starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ileana D'Cruz in Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy Mubarakan.

The film, which was shot in Punjab and London, was a box office success despite being widely regarded as a disaster, grossing 93.59 crores.

In 2018, she appeared in a song called "Tere Naal Nachna," which was written, composed, and sung by Badshah and featured newcomer Sunanda Sharma for the film Nawabzaade, which was produced by Remo D'souza and directed by choreographer Jayesh Pradhan and starred Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and Punit Pathak.

As the actress celebrates her 28th birthday, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to share adorable birthday messages.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 02:24 PM IST