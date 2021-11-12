e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:24 PM IST

Actress Anne Hathaway turns 39: Fans take to to Twitter with tribute posts and wishes to celebrate

FPJ Web Desk
American actress Anne Jacqueline Hathaway, better known as Anne Hathaway turns 39 today. She was was born on November 12, 1982.

She has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, and she was one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2015.

Her films have made over $6.8 billion worldwide, and in 2009, she was named to Forbes' Celebrity 100 list.

She was cast in the television series Get Real (1999–2000) as a teenager and made her cinematic debut in the Disney comedy The Princess Diaries as the protagonist (2001).

With the 2005 dramas Havoc and Brokeback Mountain, Hathaway made the shift to adult roles.

Hathaway is a supporter of a number of philanthropic organisations.

She serves on the board of the Lollipop Theatre Network, which provides films to children in hospitals, and as a UN Women goodwill ambassador, she works for gender equality.

She is married to Adam Shulman, an actor and businessman, and has two sons.

As the world celebrates the actress's 39th birthday, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to share their birthday wishes:

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:13 PM IST
