Actor Sunny Deol turns 65: Fans take to Twitter to wish the 'King of Action' on his birthday

Actor Sunny Deol, who has left a mark with his commendable performances, on every Bollywood fanatic's heart, celebrates his 65th birthday today, on 19th October, 2021.

Sunny Deol, known for his role in Bollywood's 'Dhai Kilo ka haath,' has ruled Bollywood as one of the major heroes for decades. Sunny Deol was born in Sahnewal, Punjab, on October 19, 1956. He is a Punjabi Jhat from a Punjabi family.

After his father Dharmendra, he was the first in his family to become a successful actor. Sunny made his acting debut in 1983 with the film Betaab, which also featured another debutante, Amrita Singh. With each of his first films, he was nominated for a FilmFare Award for Best Actor. As a new 'Gabru Jawaan,' he drew a lot of notice for his outstanding acting abilities.

Sunny Deol has starred in a number of blockbuster films and is known for his distinct manner of speech delivery.

As the country celebrates the star's 65th birthday, have a look at how fans including celebrities have taken to wish Sunny on Twitter.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:20 PM IST