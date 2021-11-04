Actor Milind Soman turns 55: Fans take to Twitter to share birthday wishes

Indian actor Milind Soman turns 55 today on November 4. Milind is also a supermodel, film producer and a fitness enthusiast in Glasgow, Scotland in a Maharashtrian family.

His family relocated to England when he was seven years old, and then returned to Mumbai, India in 1973.

He went to Bombay's Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School and the Jr. College of Commerce. He went on to get his Diploma in Electrical Engineering after that. Soman appeared in Alisha Chinai's music video Made in India in 1995.

In the same year, he made his television acting debut in A Mouthful of Sky.

Later, he appeared in the Indian science fiction television series Captain Vyom and in the television series Sea Hawks.

16 December, Pachaikili Muthucharam, Paiyaa, Agni Varsha, and Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula are just a few of Soman's accomplishments. He began swimming at the age of six.

He began representing Maharashtra at the age of ten in various age categories before progressing to senior level representation.

Soman earned a Silver medal in swimming for India at the first South Asian Games (then known as South Asian Federation Games) in Kathmandu in 1984. Milind finished the Ironman challenge in 15 hours and 19 minutes on his first attempt in 2015.

As the country celebrates the actor's 55th birthday, have a look at a few birthday wishes by netizens on Twitter:

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:50 PM IST