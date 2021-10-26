'Absolutely disgusting comment': Twitter reacts after Waqar Younis says 'Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus very special'

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis' comment on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz "in front of Hindus" during Sunday's India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup hasn't gone down well with many on social media.

While cricket fans across both nations have lauded Pakistan's dominant performance against India, former pacer finding joy in something beyond cricket has left fans unimpressed.

"The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me," Waqar was heard saying.

Meanwhile, Twitter users slammed the former cricketer for his comment.

"For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible," wrote 'Voice of cricket' Harsha Bhogle.

"I really hope that a lot of genuine sportslovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sportslovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match," he added.

"You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion," he further said.

Former India cricket Aakash Chopra tweeted: "Et tu, Waqar!"

Check out the reactions below:

For the unversed, Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to Indian bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:55 PM IST