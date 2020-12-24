'Abhi maza ayega na bhidu': Twitter reacts with hilarious memes after BCCI approves 10 teams for IPL 2022

Two new teams have been added to the Indian Premier League (IPL) for its 2022 edition, making it a 10-team affair. The decision to include two new teams was ratified at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s 89th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to a report, the two new teams are expected to be Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The latter is likely to get the newly inaugurated Motera Stadium as its home ground. Besides, with the addition of the two new teams, IPL 2022 is will witness 94 league games instead of the usual 56-matches long season.

Meanwhile, Twitter users reacted with hilarious memes after BCCI's decision.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: