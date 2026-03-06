'Ab Iran Ke Baad, Pakistan Ki Baari Hai': Astrologer's Viral Claims About India–Pakistan Attack Date Sparks Debate Online

A self-proclaimed Vedic astrologer has triggered widespread debate on social media after sharing a dramatic prediction about a possible military confrontation between India and Pakistan. The video, which has now gone viral across platforms, claims that an attack could occur on March 21, 2026, based on astrological calculations.

The astrologer, who describes herself as a Vedic astrology and Vastu expert, posted the clip amid ongoing global tensions following recent military developments involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Her prediction quickly grabbed attention, with many viewers expressing concern while others criticised the post for spreading unnecessary fear.

Astrological calculations behind the claim

In the video, the astrologer explains that her prediction is based on planetary alignments and several traditional astrological indicators. She refers to a combination of factors including Rikta Tithi, Angarak Yog and specific planetary conjunctions that she claims signal a period of conflict.

According to her explanation, planetary positions such as Mercury, Rahu and Mars forming Angarak Yog, along with multiple planets appearing together in another house of the horoscope, indicate a volatile time. She also mentioned that the timing coincides with the beginning of Navratri in March 2026 and the period following a lunar eclipse, which she described as astrologically “vulnerable days.”

The astrologer further suggested that such planetary combinations historically coincide with major geopolitical events. She even claimed that these calculations point toward potential changes in regional boundaries, suggesting that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir could eventually return to India.

Call for preparedness raises eyebrows

In the viral clip, the astrologer urged people to prepare for a possible crisis by keeping essentials ready, including medicines, cash, phone chargers and food supplies for one to two months. The warning quickly caught the attention of viewers online, sparking intense reactions.

Comments

Social media pushback

However, many social media users criticised the prediction, arguing that such statements only create panic.

One user commented, “Everyone is trying to prove their predictions are right, so astrologers keep posting these reels.”

Another wrote, “Madam ji can you please stop publicising your talent here! It can be injurious to so many.”

A different user added, “Everyone is just copying each other and making content. It’s more about going viral than helping anyone.”

Another comment read, “Why spread negativity just for views?”