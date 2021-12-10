e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 8,503 new COVID-19 cases, 7,678 recoveries in last 24 hoursAir Quality in Delhi remains at 'poor' category; Noida, Gurugram's AQI deteriorate
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:23 PM IST

Aarya 2 Twitter Review: Netizens hail Sushmita Sen's power-packed performance in the crime thriller

FPJ Web Desk
Aarya Season 2 | Disney Plus Hotstar

Aarya Season 2 | Disney Plus Hotstar

Advertisement

The season 2 of the Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya has finally released on Disney Plus Hotstar and early reviews suggest that the makers and cast are due for some serious praise. The crime thriller was hailed by Twitteratis on Friday, hours within its release.

Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen looks breathtaking and stuns the audiences with her acting prowess. The 2nd installment of the web series opens with Aarya, the mother of three straddling through a face-off with her family, the mafias' of the drugs ‘dhanda’ in Rajasthan while protecting her children at all costs. Created by Ram Madhavani, the series is packed with a perfect balance of action and drama as Sushmita yet again delivers a power packed performance.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series, and many unanimously hailed Sushmita for her performance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Inside Edge 3: Cricket based series receives mixed reaction from fans on Twitter Inside Edge 3: Cricket based series receives mixed reaction from fans on Twitter
Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:23 PM IST
Advertisement