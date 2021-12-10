Aarya 2 Twitter Review: Netizens hail Sushmita Sen's power-packed performance in the crime thriller

The season 2 of the Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya has finally released on Disney Plus Hotstar and early reviews suggest that the makers and cast are due for some serious praise. The crime thriller was hailed by Twitteratis on Friday, hours within its release.

Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen looks breathtaking and stuns the audiences with her acting prowess. The 2nd installment of the web series opens with Aarya, the mother of three straddling through a face-off with her family, the mafias' of the drugs ‘dhanda’ in Rajasthan while protecting her children at all costs. Created by Ram Madhavani, the series is packed with a perfect balance of action and drama as Sushmita yet again delivers a power packed performance.

Netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series, and many unanimously hailed Sushmita for her performance.

Done with #AaryaSeason2 , I'm overhelmed by the mass performance of @thesushmitasen 🔥. I just love the swag she carries throughout the show and also emotionally good. It's just another interesting layer of the story more to come .can't wait to get more of this . Don't miss this. pic.twitter.com/Ub8HHZo7hQ — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) December 10, 2021

Such an Euphoric series.. #AaryaSeason2 That always gives me Goosebumps while Watching....

Great Efforts by the Creators...

Just I loved it..."SHERNI WAAPAS AA CHUKI HAI" !! https://t.co/c5680QDOsh — Ayush Patel (@Shailen41900698) December 10, 2021

kuch nahi vro #AaryaSeason2 dekh raha hu sahi hai ! — ak (@imorganicbanda) December 10, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:23 PM IST